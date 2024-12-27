Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12/27/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - Battery X Metals Inc : Announces the appointment of Mr. Martino Ciambrelli as an independent director of the Company, effective December 25, 2024. Mr. Ciambrelli brings over 35 years of extensive experience in business development, sales leadership, and operational management across diverse industries. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a proven ability to drive growth, optimize operations, and develop high-performing teams. Battery X Metals Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.10.

