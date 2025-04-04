Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Badamwari To Host 'Almond Bloom Festival' Today

2025-04-04 01:15:11
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tourism and Floriculture Departments are organising an 'Almond Bloom Festival' at Badamwari in the old city here on Friday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest on the occasion.

A grand musical show will commence at 3 pm.

Prominent singers of Kashmir, Noor Mohammad, Aayan Sajad, Irfan Bilal and Zaid Sikandar will perform at the show.

