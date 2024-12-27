Pakistan Reports Death Of Senior Officer And 13 TTP Militants

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistani military has announced that in separate clashes between its security forces and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one senior officer and 13 members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed. Recently, the conflict between Pakistan's security forces and the TTP has escalated in this region.

The Pakistani army identified the slain senior officer as Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Owais.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani military also reported that it had killed 13 militants in the South Waziristan region.

Earlier, the TTP had attacked a security checkpoint in South Waziristan, killing 16 Pakistani security personnel.

Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that TTP militants find safe havens in Afghanistan. However, the Afghan Taliban has denied these claims.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Pakistani fighter jets bombed several locations in the Bermal district of Paktika province.

A Pakistani official told Reuters that the airstrikes targeted a camp of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) militants. However, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, stated that at least 46 people were killed in the attacks, the majority of whom were women and children.

The ongoing military confrontations between Pakistan's security forces and the TTP continue to exacerbate tensions in the region. These clashes highlight the persistent security challenges that both Pakistan and Afghanistan face, particularly concerning cross-border militancy.

The allegations of civilian casualties in airstrikes underscore the need for greater efforts to minimize harm to non-combatants and to seek long-term solutions for regional stability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram