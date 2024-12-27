Bihar CM Postpones Pragati Yatra In Honour Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) The Bihar has postponed Chief Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra on Friday, following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The Chief Minister's scheduled visits to Muzaffarpur on Friday, December 27, and to Vaishali on Saturday to highlight development projects, have both been postponed as a mark of respect.

The Pragati Yatra was set to include an inspection of the Panchayat Bhawan in Narauli Panchayat and a review of ongoing development work in Muzaffarpur. However, these plans have been deferred in light of the sombre occasion.

Expressing his condolences, Nitish Kumar posted on X late on Thursday night, calling Dr Manmohan Singh's demise a significant loss to Indian politics. He described Singh as a skilled politician and economist who provided a new direction to India's economy.

"The death of Dr Manmohan Singh ji is an irreparable loss for Indian politics. Prayers to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Kumar wrote.

Dr Manmohan Singh's death has led to tributes pouring in from across the nation, with political leaders reflecting on his contributions to India's economic and political landscape.

Along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra, events planned by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, as well as Agriculture Minister Mangal Pandey, have also been postponed.

Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi. According to reports, he was brought to the emergency department on Thursday evening in critical condition after suddenly fainting. He was admitted to the emergency ward at approximately 8:30 p.m. but could not recover.

The death of Dr Singh, a widely respected economist and politician who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, has been met with an outpouring of grief nationwide. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have expressed their condolences, highlighting Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's economic policies and governance.