Azerbaijan National Library Opens Exhibition Professor Famil Mehdi - 90

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Library has launched has opened exhibition titled "Professor Famil Mehdi - 90", Azernews reports.

The showcases the works of the poet, literature written in Azerbaijani and Russian about his life, activities, and creativity, as well as essays published in periodicals. It also features musical scores composed to his lyrics.

Renowned Azerbaijani poet, critic, publicist, Doctor of Philological Sciences, and professor Famil Mehdi began his literary career in 1951 with his first poem published in the Agdam district newspaper.

He has consistently contributed to periodicals. He is one of the authors of the textbook "Issues of Journalism" for university students.

His pen has produced monographic books and teaching resources such as "The Fiery Publicist Samad Vurghun," "The Artistic Problems of Azerbaijani Artistic Publicism," "Publicism in the Media," and "Artistic Publicism."

Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of knowledge for bookworms.

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to restore libraries in the Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and print houses.

