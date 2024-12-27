South Kashmir Receives Season's First Snowfall

Fresh snowfall on Sinthan Pass along the NH-244 has prompted authorities to suspend all vehicular movement in the area until further notice.

The snow clearance team informed the onset of snowfall earlier today, creating hazardous driving conditions on the mountain pass.

Officials have requested that all types of traffic on the route be halted to ensure public safety.

“The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), responsible for road maintenance, will issue clearance once the route is deemed safe for travel,” officials said.

Authorities have urged travelers to cooperate with the suspension and avoid attempting to navigate the route during this period.“Travelers are advised to stay updated on road conditions and official announcements before planning their journeys through the area.”

Sinthan Top is a mountain pass, that borders with South Kashmir's Breng Valley of South Kashmir's Anantnag connects with Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, the vehicular movement on the Mughal Road and the SSG Road has been halted due to fresh snowfall in the area.

An official said that the traffic movement has been halted for the safety of the public.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid traveling on the Mughal Road and SSG road until weather conditions improve and the road is cleared.

Travelers are urged to follow official updates and exercise caution, officials said.

