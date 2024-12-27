Srinagar Resident Goes Missing En Route To Jammu
12/27/2024 2:06:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A resident of Railway Colony, Nowgam, Umar Yaseen Shah, has been reported missing since midnight on December 22, 2024.
“He was last seen traveling from Srinagar to Jammu in a black Mahindra Thar vehicle with registration number JK01AN9990,” the family members said.
Family members speaking to Kashmir Observer expressed deep concern over his disappearance and have filed a missing person FIR at the Nowgam Police Station.
The family has urged the public to share any information about his whereabouts.
“Individuals with relevant information are requested to contact the family immediately at 7889589052 or 7006768878,” they said.
“Please help us locate Umar Yaseen Shah. Your assistance is greatly appreciated,” the family appealed.
