عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Srinagar Resident Goes Missing En Route To Jammu

Srinagar Resident Goes Missing En Route To Jammu


12/27/2024 2:06:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A resident of Railway Colony, Nowgam, Umar Yaseen Shah, has been reported missing since midnight on December 22, 2024.

“He was last seen traveling from Srinagar to Jammu in a black Mahindra Thar vehicle with registration number JK01AN9990,” the family members said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members speaking to Kashmir Observer expressed deep concern over his disappearance and have filed a missing person FIR at the Nowgam Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family has urged the public to share any information about his whereabouts.

“Individuals with relevant information are requested to contact the family immediately at 7889589052 or 7006768878,” they said.

Read Also Missing BSF Officer Traced In Jammu 13-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Srinagar, Family Seeks Help

“Please help us locate Umar Yaseen Shah. Your assistance is greatly appreciated,” the family appealed.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN27122024000215011059ID1109034107


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search