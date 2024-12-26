Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 26th December 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

Note: ISX will be closed from December 31, 2024 until January 6, 2025 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The last trading session of 2024 will be on December 30, and the first trading session of 2025 will be on January 7.

RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,249.4 1.1% 44.7% RSISX USD Index 2,211.8 1.1% 44.7%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 6,369.7 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 6 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 4.8 # of Traded Comp. / OTC 60 / 1 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 7,029 # of Companies (Up) 15 Total Trades (#/d)* 3,033 # of Companies (Down) 23 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,702 # of Companies (Not changed) 22 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 17,198 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 7 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 44.000 69.5% 158.4% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.420 55.6% -2.3% United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.060 20.0% -25.0% Economy Bank BEFI 0.310 19.2% 3.3% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 6.320 15.5% -25.5% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Modern Construction Mat. (UCM) IMCM 0.560 -12.5% -5.1% Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Prod. AAHP 1.050 -11.0% 31.3% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 3.600 -9.5% 127.8% Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.750 -7.4% -31.8% Al-Hilal Industries (UCM) IHLI 2.000 -7.0% 122.2% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 1,610.0 1,219.7 25.4% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 830.7 629.3 13.1% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 685.9 519.6 10.8% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 548.1 415.2 8.6% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 427.4 323.8 6.7%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,649 4,474.1 3,389.4 70.5% Telecom 211 691.6 523.9 10.9% Industry 566 469.4 355.6 7.4% Agriculture 197 325.5 246.6 5.1% Services 284 281.6 213.3 4.4% Hotels&Tourism 74 98.9 74.9 1.6% Insurance 9 3.9 2.9 0.1% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,990 6,344.8 4,806.7 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 1.8 bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank (BTRI) on Dec. 23, valued at IQD1.6 bn and corresponding to 0.7% of BTRI's capital.

Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) disclosed that an investment license numbered (2024/464) has been obtained to establish the Al-Mamoura Towers residential project on the plot of land numbered (10/10/19) in the Al-Ghazaliya area, and the project will be started after the completion of the final designs and their approval.

Cihan Bank (BCIH) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 24.0 bn shares starting Dec. 22 from the capital increase to IQD400.0 bn through a 6.8% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Regarding the capital increase decision of Economy Bank (BEFI) to reach IQD300.0 bn capital through a 15.6% rights issue and a 4.4% bonus issue, the subscription to the rights issue ended on Sep. 18. Due to the lack of 39.1 bn shares that were not subscribed to, the paid-in capital was able to reach IQD260.9 bn. BEFI has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase to IQD260.9 bn.

Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the lower limit on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares.

Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) announced the suspension of dividend distribution from Dec. 22, 2024 to Jan. 12, 2025.

Iraqi For Tufted Carpets (IITC) announced the suspension of dividend distribution from Dec. 24, 2024 to Jan. 12, 2025.

Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) announced the suspension of dividend distribution from Dec. 19, 2024 to Jan. 20, 2025. ISX suspended trading of the third issuance of Emaar bonds starting on Dec. 24, 2024, due to distributing semi-annual coupon payments.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) resumed trading on Dec. 22 after holding its AGM on Dec. 7 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Original shares of Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) resumed trading on Dec. 24 after holding its AGM on Dec. 19 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.3 bn to IQD3.0 bn through a 130.769% bonus issue, and decided to distribute IQD0.6 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a %1.0 dividend yield. Baghdad for Packing Materials (IBPM) resumed trading on Dec. 24 after holding its AGM on Dec. 16 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) starting Dec. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 7, 2025, to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through a 16.67% rights issue and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Carton Manufacturies (IICM) starting Dec. 26, 2024, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 5, 2025, to discuss and approve 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 annual financial statements and electing four original and four alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of United Bank (BUND) starting Jan. 21, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 26, 2025 to discuss and approve 2022 & 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through a 33.3% rights issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. (Note: ISX adjusted the suspension from the trading date from Dec. 26, 2024, to Jan. 21, 2025, following BUND's announcement of a change in the AGM date)

