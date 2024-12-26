Digital Cooperation Organization Launches Groundbreaking 'Digital Economy Trends 2025' Report At Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) participated in the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2024, held at the King Abdulaziz International Center in Riyadh from December 15–19, 2024, by contributing to key dialogues on transformative aspects of the digital economy, from ethical AI, and to the safe digital space for children, to e-waste management. Convened by the UN under the theme 'Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future,' the Forum additionally marked the launch by DCO of its new 'Digital Trends 2025' report that provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving digital economy, highlighting its transformative impact on industries and societies. It aims to equip stakeholders with essential data and strategic insights to navigate rapid technological advancements, enabling informed decision-making and effective planning for the future.











'Digital Economy Trends 2025', the second edition in DCO's Digital Economy Trends report series, has a special focus on social-economic impact and highlights the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration to address the emerging challenges within the digital economy such as ethical innovation, equitable access, digital divide, low public confidence in online systems, and the limited role of public-private partnerships. The report offers essential insights into the rapidly evolving digital landscape by exploring 18 transformative trends grouped under three themes: Sustainable Intelligent Ecosystems, Empowered Communities, and Trust and Security.

The current trends expected to have the greatest impact in 2025 are identified as: Extending Global Connectivity; Deploying Specialized, Accessible, and Localized AI; and Building Digital Skills and Continuous Learning. Additionally, the emerging trends anticipated to have the greatest impact in the next 3-5 years are: Ensuring a Digitally Safe and Inclusive World, Utilizing New Types of Data, and Governing Superintelligent AI.





The 'Digital Economy Trends 2025' report was unveiled at a session on Tuesday, December 17 at the IGF Village Stage where DCO Chief of Digital Economy Foresight, Alaa Abdulaal, presented the key findings of the report.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Deemah AlYahya, the DCO Secretary-General said,“The digital economy is a driving force behind global innovation, reshaping industries, societies, and everyday lives at an unprecedented pace. In this dynamic environment, staying ahead of the curve requires actionable insights, robust analysis, and a deep understanding of emerging patterns. The annual DCO Digital Economy Trends report serves as a trusted guide, offering a comprehensive overview of the digital economy's ongoing developments and their potential to shape businesses, governments, and individuals in 2025 and beyond.”

At IGF 2024, DCO's activities for the week began by convening government leaders for a Ministerial Roundtable on Misinformation, where attendees emphasized the importance of collaboration in fostering a resilient online ecosystem.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, called for global multi-stakeholder collaboration to strengthen digital trust in a keynote address at the Forum and during a panel discussion, 'Navigating the Misinformation Maze: Strategic Cooperation for a Trusted Digital Future,' that brought together international leaders and experts.

Building on the DCO's efforts to advance the implementation of the Global Digital Compact (GDC) adopted earlier this year at the United Nations General Assembly, a“GDC Townhall” was held on the sidelines of the IGF co-hosted by the DCO, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and the Office of the UN Tech Envoy (OSET).

DCO also held two Digital Space Accelerator (DSA) roundtables on the topics of“Building Ethical AI: Policy Tool for Human-Centric and Responsible AI Governance” and“Towards a Greener Future with E-Waste Management”, and a panel discussion on“Safe Digital Space for Children”.

The DCO delegates also engaged in other events and sessions held at the IGF 2024, and spoke on topics varying from data and AI governance, building the AI Commons, internet data flows in trade policy initiatives, to women in gaming, and more.

This year's IGF 2024 was held against the backdrop of the recently adopted GDC which envisions a secure, human-centered digital future. The DCO supports the GDC as an ambitious roadmap toward an inclusive, open, sustainable, fair, safe and secure digital future for all.

The Digital Cooperation Organization is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020. It brings together 16 Member States collectively representing more than USD 3.5 trillion in GDP and a population of over 800 million, 70% of whom are under the age of 35. DCO aims to enable digital prosperity for all by unifying efforts to advance digital transformation and promote common interests.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

In pursuit of the Member States' common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of the digital economy.

The DCO's key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.