J&K LG Says Christian Community's Selfless Service Inspires All

“India's culture is unique and ageless. This great country has been a witness to co-existence of almost all major religions known to humankind. The co-existence of all major religions has enriched and diversified our cultural heritage,” the LG said.

Sinha attended the Christmas Celebrations organised by 'All J&K Christian Sabha'.

He interacted with Bishop, Priests and members of CNI Church, Jammu-Srinagar Diocese and All J&K Christian Sabha and commended their contribution in building a peaceful, selfless, compassionate and caring society.



“The Christian community has selflessly served the society and made immense contributions in the field of education and healthcare. I hope that their commitment to service inspires others,” he added.

On the occasion, the LG urged every section of society to imbibe the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ and promote the spirit of peace, forgiveness and compassion.“Our prime objective is to light the lamp of love, kindness and brotherhood in the heart of every citizen,” he said.

“Lord Jesus Christ had emphasised on the purity of a person's thoughts, moral actions and doing good deeds without expecting anything in return. There is a need to follow Lord Christ's ideals and make selfless service our motto,” the LG said.

Sinha said the festivity of the Christmas season is also an occasion to embrace the core values of harmony and brotherhood.

“Our unity is the key for building a just, equitable and vibrant society. Unity provides us the strength to discharge our duties and responsibilities with commitment and sincerity towards the nation,” he observed.

He said, Lord Jesus Christ's emphasis on the brotherhood of mankind, harmony, selfless action and his fight against discrimination of any kind are of particular significance in today's world.

“Lord Jesus Christ's life is a testimony of love, non-violence, peace and forgiveness and his teachings are a source of inspiration for the entire human society. I hope his teachings will guide us for the betterment of society.”

Speaking on the occasion, Most Rev. Ivan Albert Pereira, Bishop Jammu-Srinagar Diocese, extended the support and cooperation of the Christian community to the government in its endeavours towards inclusive development of J&K.

We are proud that our government has been engaged in fostering an environment where people of all faiths and communities can live in peace and harmony, he said.

Ashu Peter Mattoo, President All J&K Christian Sabha, members of CNI Church, Jammu-Srinagar Diocese, heads of various institutions and organizations, youth, community members and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.

