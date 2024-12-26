Russians Launch“Molniya” Drone At Kharkiv, Damages House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian struck Kharkiv with a Molniya drone, damaging a house.

This was reported in Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

“A strike on Kharkiv . UAV type“Molniya”. As a result of the hit, the glazing of an apartment building and a car were damaged. At the moment, there are no casualties,” the post reads.

Russians massively shelledregion with various types of weapons

As reported, on November 13, three elderly people were hospitalized in Kharkiv after Russian strikes with Molniya drones.

The photo is illustrative