Russians Launch“Molniya” Drone At Kharkiv, Damages House
Date
12/26/2024 3:14:34 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck Kharkiv with a Molniya drone, damaging a house.
This was reported in Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.
“A strike on Kharkiv . UAV type“Molniya”. As a result of the hit, the glazing of an apartment building and a car were damaged. At the moment, there are no casualties,” the post reads.
Read also:
Russians massively shelled Sumy
region with various types of weapons
As reported, on November 13, three elderly people were hospitalized in Kharkiv after Russian strikes with Molniya drones.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN26122024000193011044ID1109033237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.