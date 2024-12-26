Amina Muaddi, The Jordanian Of Footwear

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A post by US and Beyoncé has put the spotlight on the success of shoes by Jordanian Romanian designer Amina Muaddi among major international stars. In a teaser for Netflix, Beyoncé wore Muaddi's custom Yigit satin pumps in black and adorned with studs.

This is not the first clip in which the US popstar wears shoes designed by Amina Muaddi. Last year, the Jordanian Romanian designer wrote on Instagram after Beyoncé appeared on stage wearing one of her creations,“I'm so happy to be part of this queen's historic tour. Every time I see her on stage, I'm in complete awe of her - the ultimate supernova.”

The shoemaker's footwear has garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Baldwin. A recently released sandal from the Jordanian brand carries the last name of comedian and actor Fary Lopes Brito.

Muaddi launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye. She was born in Romania from a Romanian mother and a Jordanian father. She lived in both countries. She studied fashion in Europe and built her career moving between major fashion outlets before starting her own venture.

