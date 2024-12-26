Man Shoots Ex-Wife, Daughter Before Taking Own Life

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A 52-year-old man reportedly shot and his ex-wife and daughter before allegedly turning the gun on himself in Irbid, said on Thursday.

The man allegedly entered his ex-wife's home and reportedly shot her and his daughter, a senior official source said.

“The man then left the house and shot himself in front of his ex-wife's house with a pistol,” the senior official source added.

The man died instantly while his wife and daughter were rushed to a nearby hospital, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The two victims' condition is stable,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

A postmortem conducted on the victim by a team of pathologists at the Irbid National Institute of Forensic Medicine ruled the incident as“suicide,” according to a senior medical source.

“The victim's injury to the head is consistent with an act of suicide,” the senior medical source told The Jordan Times.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and sent it to the Forensic and Laboratories Department for further analysis.

Sartawi said investigations are ongoing in the case.