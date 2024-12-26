Jordan's Farmers Gear Up For New Year Amid Rising Costs, Unpredictable Weather

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As 2024 comes to a close, Jordan's agricultural sector is entering its annual period of assessment and preparation.

For many farmers, labourers, and operators who form the backbone of this industry, December is a month for stock-taking and strategising for the year ahead.

Amidst fluctuating weather patterns, rising costs, and market uncertainty, many continue to confront significant challenges.

“Rising input costs and limited export opportunities have squeezed our margins for years,” Nawash Al Yazjeen, a from the Jordan Valley, said on Thursday.

“At this point, our profits barely cover our costs.”

In regions like Irbid, farmers are grappling with the consequences of increasingly unpredictable weather.

Essa Obeidat, a farmer, said“We planted wheat late this year because the rains didn't come on time.”

“We can't control the climate, but it certainly controls us,” he added.

Despite these obstacles, the sector is preparing for the upcoming planting season, which begins in early spring.

Adnan Khaddam, president of the Jordan Valley Farmers Union, highlighted the sector's resilience, saying that“all our preparation and sourcing efforts are aimed at a more favourable 2025.”

Khaddam also said the agricultural sector requires greater support from the government, including improved subsidies, enhanced water infrastructure, and better access to export facilities to thrive.