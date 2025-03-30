Teaching Or Trading: How Kashmir's Classrooms Are Becoming Cashrooms

Government teachers are selected through rigorous exams, proving their merit and dedication. They undergo systematic training and are often more qualified than the teachers in private coaching centers, who fail to make it through the competitive selection process. Government teachers are the cream of the crop-individuals who earn their positions through hard work and expertise.

So why are parents still rushing to expensive coaching centers instead of trusting the educators in government schools? Is it because government teachers aren't teaching well? Or is it a reflection of a system that fails to support and motivate them?

Meanwhile, coaching centers lure students with air-conditioned rooms, digital screens, and flashy marketing campaigns. But are these superficial comforts worth the price families pay-both financially and emotionally?

The Toll on Mental Health

The cost of coaching centers isn't merely financial. The psychological toll on students and their families is devastating. Psychologists across India raise concerns about the mental health impact of the relentless pressure to succeed.

In cities like Kota, known as India's coaching capital, 23 student suicides were reported in 2023 alone. The hyper-competitive environment, coupled with unrealistic expectations, often leads to anxiety, depression, and burnout.

Mental health experts warn that students enrolled in coaching centers are at a higher risk of developing:

Chronic Stress and Anxiety : Continuous pressure to perform leads to emotional exhaustion.

Depression : Fear of failure and self-doubt become pervasive.

Suicidal Ideation : Tragically, some students see no way out.

Parents, too, suffer emotionally and financially. The guilt of not being able to provide“the best” for their children weighs heavily on them. The societal expectation to produce doctors and engineers only amplifies this stress.

Steps Towards Reform

However, change is not impossible. Sakina Itoo, Minister for School Education and Higher Education, is already altering the equations. Already, 594 lecturer posts in 27 disciplines were referred for recruitment to address teacher shortages.

Moreover, 4,358 schools are merged to optimize resources. Schools are being shifted from rented spaces to permanent buildings for better infrastructure.

These efforts are commendable, but further reforms are needed to break the monopoly of coaching centers. We need to learn from Himachal Pradesh, our neighbouring state that has introduced a free coaching program for 6,800 students to reduce the financial burden and promote equitable access to quality education. Policymakers must prioritize such models to uplift public education in Kashmir.

A Call for Change

The education crisis in Kashmir isn't just about cash machines disguised as coaching centers. It's about reclaiming the essence of learning. It's about giving students the freedom to explore, question, and create. Because true success isn't measured by ranks and scores-it's found in curiosity, resilience, and the courage to follow one's path.

Perhaps it's time the banners said something different:“Your Child, the Next Dreamer. Thinker. Changemaker.“

And maybe then, the streets would look a little brighter-not just with colors and bold letters, but with the promise of a generation free to dream beyond the labels forced upon them.

– Gowher Bhat is a Pulwama based writer and English language instructor.

