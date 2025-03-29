Wouldn't Have Been Saved If Not Given CPR Properly: Tamim Iqbal On Surviving Heart Attack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal expressed his gratitude after being discharged from the hospital following a heart attack on Monday. Although he retired from international cricket in January 2025, Tamim is still active in domestic cricket. He was captaining Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club when he began feeling unwell right after the toss.

Tamim was initially taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later collapsed and had to undergo angioplasty surgery on Monday. The veteran said his life was saved due to the timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) given to him at the time of his heart attack.

“By all your prayers, I am at home now. In these four days, I have discovered my surroundings as I found a new life. All that realisation has only love and gratitude. I have had your love throughout my career. But now I have felt it even more intensely. I am really overwhelmed,” said Tamim in a message posted in Bangla on his Facebook page.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the medical professionals, hospitals, support staff, and individuals who played a vital role in his recovery, with special mention of trainer Yakub Chowdhury Dalim, whose timely CPR when he collapsed was deemed life-saving.

"How to thank our trainer Yakub Chowdhury Dalim bhai, I don't really know. I learned later that the specialist doctors said that I wouldn't have been saved if Dalim bhai had not given CPR properly at that time," he wrote.

Tamim concluded his post by saying,“The road to full recovery is still long. Keep me and my family in your prayers. May everyone's life be beautiful and peaceful. Love for everyone.”

Regarded as one of Bangladesh's finest batters, Tamim played 387 games across formats, scoring 15,192 runs, which included 25 centuries. He is also the second-highest run-getter for the Tigers across the three formats, only behind Mushfiqur Rahim.