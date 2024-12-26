Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Dubai Ruler

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received on Thursday a cable of congratulations from the UAE Vice President, Prime and Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-maktoum on his first anniversary since assuming office. His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed, thanking him for his kind sentiments, wishing him good and the UAE further progress and prosperity under leadership of President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (pickup previous) amh

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.