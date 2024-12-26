Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Dubai Ruler
12/26/2024 10:04:43 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday a cable of congratulations from the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-maktoum on his first anniversary since assuming office.
His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed, thanking him for his kind sentiments, wishing him good health and the UAE further progress and prosperity under leadership of President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (pickup previous)
