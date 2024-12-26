Kuwait's Crown Prince Receives Heads Of Delegations Participating In GCC Ministerial Council Extraordinary Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The of the State of Kuwait HH Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met Thursday with the of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and the heads of delegations participating in the 46th Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hosted by the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in Syria, Lebanon, and the region. They also discussed enhancing joint cooperation to address regional challenges.