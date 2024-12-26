Kuwait's Crown Prince Receives Heads Of Delegations Participating In GCC Ministerial Council Extraordinary Meeting
12/26/2024 10:02:32 AM
Kuwait: The crown prince of the State of Kuwait HH sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met Thursday with the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and the heads of delegations participating in the 46th Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hosted by the State of Kuwait.
During the meeting, they discussed the developments in Syria, Lebanon, and the region. They also discussed enhancing joint cooperation to address regional challenges.
