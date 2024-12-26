Westland Floral Purchases Mullen Class 3 EV Trucks For Southern California Landscaping Fleet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westland's Class 3 service body upfits completed by Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment.

Vehicle order fulfilled by Pritchard and includes California HVIP incentives approval on purchased.

BREA, Calif., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Mullen Automotive Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) announces a Class 3 EV truck purchase order from Westland Floral (“Westland”). The order includes two Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV trucks with vehicle upfits performed by Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment (“Phenix”) in Pomona, California. The vehicle order was fulfilled by Pritchard and includes California HVIP incentives approval for the Class 3 EVs Westland purchased.

The Mullen THREE features a tight turning diameter of 38 feet and excellent visibility for superior maneuverability on narrow city streets. Its versatile chassis provides a clean top-of-rail for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and over 5,800 pounds of payload.

"Westland Floral's decision to incorporate the Mullen THREE into their fleet demonstrates the growing recognition of EVs as a cost-effective and sustainable solution," said Ben Hartford, EV sales manager for Pritchard Commercial. "By utilizing California's HVIP incentives, they are not only reducing their operational costs but also making a meaningful commitment to environmental sustainability."

David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive said:“We are very confident our Class 3 trucks will deliver performance and savings, providing Westland a clean and efficient option for their fleet. It's also great that Westland was able to take advantage of the California HVIP incentive, which is an incredible program and incentive offered to fleets in California.”

Mullen's commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

The Mullen THREE recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the State of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (“HVIP"). The Mullen ONE is also eligible for a $3,500 MOR-EV incentive in Massachusetts. When combined with the $7,500 Federal Tax Incentive, both vehicles offer substantial savings for commercial fleet customers.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets.

To learn more about the Company, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as“continue,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“expected,”“plans,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether any additional vehicles will be ordered by Westland Floral or how long local and federal governmental incentives for electric vehicles will be available. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact :

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900



Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

Attachment

Westland Floral is based in Carpinteria, CA.