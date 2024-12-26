Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Publish Notes From North Korean Soldier On Countering Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian have released notes belonging to a North Korean soldier killed in the Kursk region. The notes detail tactics for "shooting down" Ukrainian drones and methods for avoiding artillery fire zones.

According to a Telegram post by the SOF press service , the notebook, belonging to Private Gyeong Hong Jong, outlines instructions for countering Ukrainian drones.

"How to shoot down a drone: When a drone is detected, you need to form a troika (three people). The person luring the drone should maintain a distance of seven meters, while the shooters position themselves 10-12 meters away. If the lure remains still, the drone will also halt its movement. At that moment, the shooters should engage and bring down the drone," one entry reads.

The press service noted it is unclear whether these tactics reflect genuine North Korean strategies or were taught to them by Russian forces.

The notebook also includes illustrations and further instructions on evading artillery fire zones.

"If you enter a fire zone, designate the next gathering point and disperse into smaller groups to exit the area. Alternatively, since artillery does not fire at the same spot repeatedly, you can take cover at the site of a previous hit before leaving the fire zone," the notes explain.

The SOF press service emphasized that Ukrainian forces continue to neutralize North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during a briefing on December 23 that the number of North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the Kursk region exceeds 3,000.