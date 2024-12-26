Azerbaijani, Georgian Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call
12/26/2024 9:08:22 AM
Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia,
made a phone call to her Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov,
Azernews reports.
The Georgian Minister offered her condolences to the families of
those killed in the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines plane near
Aktau, which was en route from Baku to Grozny on Wednesday. She
wished patience to the friendly people of Azerbaijan and emphasized
that Georgia stands by Azerbaijan during this tragic time.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to the friendly
Georgian side for their condolences and support during this
difficult moment.
