Azerbaijani, Georgian Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call

12/26/2024 9:08:22 AM

Akbar Novruz

Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, made a phone call to her Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

The Georgian Minister offered her condolences to the families of those killed in the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines plane near Aktau, which was en route from Baku to Grozny on Wednesday. She wished patience to the friendly people of Azerbaijan and emphasized that Georgia stands by Azerbaijan during this tragic time.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to the friendly Georgian side for their condolences and support during this difficult moment.

AzerNews

