Ottopia Secures A Multi-Million Dollar Agreement For Volume Deployment Of Its Teleoperation System In The Defense Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ottopia provides a market-leading, highly reliable teleoperation solution, enabling defense and commercial customers to deploy unmanned today.

- Amit Rosenzweig, CEO, OttopiaTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ottopia, the global leader in teleoperations technology, is proud to announce the signing of a landmark multi-million dollar volume production agreement with a leading autonomous driving company in Asia. The partnership will enable a military to deploy over 50 driverless vehicles integrated with Ottopia's cutting-edge teleoperations platform.This agreement underscores the military benefits of unmanned vehicles: safety, efficiency, and force superiority. With Ottopia's low-latency, highly reliable teleoperations platform, militaries can enjoy those benefits today. Ottopia has long been recognized as the leader in automotive teleoperations*, and this technology leadership now extends to defense applications.In this agreement, Ottopia will supply a full teleoperation solution, with integrated software and hardware. By leveraging a full teleoperation solution from Ottopia, customers can deploy unmanned vehicles today - no need to wait for autonomy that can handle every scenario. Ottopia offers reliable low-latency teleoperation that is resilient to contested network environments, flexible across vehicles and missions.The deployment of over 50 vehicles represents a significant milestone for Ottopia, further solidifying its leadership in teleoperations and its growing footprint in defense markets worldwide. Ottopia continues to deliver solutions that empower organizations to maximize the potential of robotic and autonomous systems.Ottopia CEO Amit Rosenzweig commented: "This agreement demonstrates the military need for unmanned vehicles, and growing readiness to deploy robotic and autonomous systems. We are thrilled to partner with a leading autonomy company to bring the benefits of unmanned vehicles to a major military customer.”More details about this deployment will be announced during 2025.*: Frost & Sullivan, Ottopia Selected as the Global Market Leader of Automotive Teleoperation, April 2, 2024.About OttopiaOttopia ( ) is the global leader in teleoperations across defense and commercial applications, with 18 patents on core teleoperation technologies. Ottopia's battle-proven platform enables remote human control of unmanned vehicles, improving efficiency, saving soldiers' lives, and enhancing force superiority. Ottopia is trusted by industry leaders across defense, automotive, and logistics segments.

Paul Kandel

Ottopia

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.