Saudi Arabia To Host Khaleeji 27 Tournament In '26
Date
12/26/2024 8:04:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The General Assembly of the Gulf football Federation approved on Thursday, Saudi Arabia's hosting of (Khaleeji 27), scheduled in October 2026.
The Federation's Secretary-General Jassem Al-Rumaihi announced in a press conference following the meeting that they adopted the financial and administrative reports, in addition to approving the adoption of the federation's new name as "the Arab Gulf Cup Federation" instead of its current name.
He added that the Federation is prepared to consider an alternative host if Saudi Arabia cannot hold the tournament, inviting nominations from other Gulf countries.
Saudi Arabia previously hosted the Arab Gulf Cup tournaments in 1972, 1988, 2002, and 2014, and the upcoming "Khaleeji 27" tournament will mark the fifth time the Kingdom has hosted. (end)
