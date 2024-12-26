GCC Urges Syrians To Join Ranks, Affirms Support For Lebanon's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Ministerial Council of the Arabian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday urged all parties of the Syrian people to join hands and seek bonding on the national higher interests' bases and affirmed solid support for Lebanon's sovereignty.

The GCC council, in a statement marking conclusion of the 46th session, called on the Syrian people to uphold national unity, launch comprehensive national dialogue for restoring security and stability to the country.

The council, session of which was chaired by Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, affirmed necessity of respecting sovereignty of the sisterly Arab Republic of Syria, its independence, territorial unity, rejecting meddling in its internal affairs, affirming rejection of terrorism and chias.

The GCC ministers applauded the steps that have been taken to protect civilians, avert blood spilling, achieve national conciliation, preserve the Syrian State assets, dissolve the militias and the armed groups and restrict weapons' possession to the State "as these steps are bases for safeguarding Syria's security, stability, restoring its regional and international status."

They acclaimed a call by the UN Secretary General to form a special mission to aid the Syrians in the transitional process, with emphasis on the necessity fo abide by the UN charter that calls for respecting the State sovereignty, non-interference in states' local affairs and resolving conflicts peacefully.

They condemned the recurring Israeli attacks on Syria, occupation of the buffer zone in the border region in flagrant breach of Syria's sovereignty and the disengagement accord worked out in 1974.

On Lebanon, the GCC council affirmed the council's unwavering stances in support of the country's sovereignty, security, stability, territorial unity, noting necessity to conduct full-scale structural political and economic reforms.

The council affirmed necessity to adhere to the cease-fire agreement, condemned recurring Israeli attacks that have left thousands of civilian as victims, forcing many to flee their homes, destroying infrastructural facilities, civil and health installations.

It stressed on the necessity to implement the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the Taif accord.

