Romanian Premier supports Trump’s Ukraine peace attempts

(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong support for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a speech to parliament on Monday, Ciolacu affirmed Romania's commitment to peace and its readiness to collaborate with the incoming U.S. administration.



“I am confident that after January 20, when President officially assumes office, one of his key priorities will be ending the war in Ukraine. Romania will fully support the United States in this important mission,” Ciolacu stated.



Trump has previously pledged to prioritize an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine upon taking office. He has also expressed his intention to facilitate peace talks, urging both countries to be "prepared to make a deal" to end hostilities. Trump has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s decision to allow Ukrainian forces to use U.S. long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, calling it “stupid” and warning about escalating tensions.



Ciolacu’s comments come amid a turbulent political climate in Romania, following the first round of presidential elections in November. Independent candidate Calin Georgescu, a vocal critic of NATO and the EU, emerged unexpectedly strong, opposing military aid to Ukraine and advocating for a shift in Romania’s position within both organizations. Georgescu's campaign has been backed by accusations of Russian interference, though Moscow has denied any involvement.



The second round of elections was thrown into uncertainty after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled Georgescu’s victory, citing legal concerns. A re-run of the election will be scheduled later. On Monday, Romanian lawmakers narrowly approved a new pro-European coalition government led by Prime Minister Ciolacu.

