Israel is now confronted with Houthis in Yemen

(MENAFN) After intense clashes with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel is now confronted with the Houthis in Yemen, a group that remains defiant and unyielding. The Houthis, who have expressed solidarity with Hamas, are unwilling to compromise or back down in their on Israel. Despite ongoing U.S. and coalition on Yemen aimed at neutralizing the Houthis, these efforts have failed to sway the group's position or halt their plans. Israel has also targeted Houthi positions in Yemen multiple times, with Defense Israel Katz pledging to strike at the group's leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi. Yet, the Houthis continue to operate largely from a distance, using Iranian-made missiles and drones, and their forces remain elusive. Their exact size is unknown but estimated to range from 150,000 to 250,000 fighters, out of a Yemeni population of 34.5 million.



Interestingly, Israeli air force officers have recommended minimal engagement with the Houthis, advising that the Americans and the coalition handle the issue instead. This is because the Houthis are considered an unconventional and unpredictable force. Notably, missile attacks are now exclusively emanating from their side, rather than Hamas or Hezbollah, and Syria's involvement remains uncertain. Since January, the Houthis have escalated their attacks on Israel, launching missiles and drones at least eight times. Israel has retaliated by targeting precision sites in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, while the U.S. has joined in the offensive. But the Houthis remain resolute in their threat to continue until Israel ceases its operations in Gaza.



Yemen, already the poorest country in the Middle East, is suffering from devastating humanitarian conditions. Its population is facing hunger and disease, with aid arriving sporadically by sea. The country’s hospitals are running out of medicine, and volunteers are the primary source of medical help. Despite Israeli and U.S. attacks on Houthi military positions, no significant damage has been inflicted on their leadership, with Abdul Malik and spokesperson Yahya al-Saree continuing to issue bold threats against Israel, the U.S., and Britain. As long as the war in Gaza continues, Iran will likely continue supporting the Houthis, providing them not only with weapons but also strategic guidance to maintain their offensive against Israel. The Houthis are located approximately 1,500 kilometers from Israel, making them more distant than Hamas or Hezbollah, and the region presents new challenges for Israel’s military capabilities.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the Houthis will pay a heavy price for their actions, while Defense Minister Katz has made similar threats. However, the Houthis, under Abdul Malik’s leadership, remain undeterred. The situation may shift with the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. New U.S. officials are reportedly planning a major military response against the Houthis, with significant backing for Israel. The Houthis, as described by U.S. Yemen expert Elizabeth Kindle, appear unwavering, with no easy way to bring them to the negotiating table without intensified military pressure—a strategy that may prove difficult to implement effectively.

