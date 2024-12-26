Kuku FM Celebrates New Year With A Massive Gift: 21,000+ New Audio Shows For Its 3 Million Paying Users

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) This New Year, Kuku FM is gifting its 3 million paying subscribers an revolution. Partnering with Hubhopper, India's leading audio hosting and distribution platform, Kuku FM will add over 21,000 new shows across 30,000+ hours of premium content to its platform-at no extra cost. With this integration, Kuku FM's library now rivals leading OTTs, solidifying its position as India's largest home for audio series.



From Spirituality and True Crime to Fiction, History, Business, and more, the expanded catalog spans multiple languages, including English, Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It also features exclusive collections from Sadhguru, Osho, and Jay Alani, alongside shows from major publications like NDTV.



Commenting on the partnership, Lal Chand Bisu, Co-Founder & CEO, Kuku FM, said: "In India, delivering unmatched value for money is key. This partnership unlocks a premium library for our users, without any extra cost. As our revenues doubled last year, driven by subscriptions, we're poised to continue this momentum into 2025 with this enriched offering."



He added: "By adding 21,000+ shows, we're not just growing our library but building a platform that resonates with diverse audiences-from native speakers across India to Indians abroad seeking high-quality content in their languages. This collaboration elevates our reach and engagement to new heights."



With a seamless rollout planned for January 1, 2025, users can look forward to an unparalleled listening experience. The Kuku FM app will feature a dedicated section for the new shows, ensuring easy discoverability and exploration of this massive library.



About Kuku FM

Founded in 2018, Kuku FM is India's leading platform for audio storytelling, offering millions of listeners access to a robust library of premium shows across genres and languages. Committed to innovation and partnerships, Kuku FM continues to redefine audio entertainment for India and beyond.



