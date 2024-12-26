Shutdown For Doodhganga Water Treatment Plant Postponed

“The maintenance, initially planned for January 1, 2025, has been delayed due to inclement weather and technical challenges. The department has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by this delay,” reads an order.

It reads as, citizens are advised to contact the Provincial Control Room of the Public Engineering (PHE) Department, which is operational 24/7, for emergencies or further clarifications.

It also reads as, the contact details of provincial control room as, Landline Numbers: 0194-2477207, 0194-2452047 and WhatsApp Numbers: 9419413914, 9419413915. Further updates regarding the rescheduling of the maintenance work will be provided in due course.

..

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now