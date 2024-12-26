U.S. Border Arrests Drop 76% In November

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. and Border Protection (CBP) reported a significant drop in migrant detentions. November saw 46,610 at the southwest border entry points.



This marks a 76% decrease compared to the same month in 2023. CBP attributes this decline to asylum restrictions implemented by President Biden's administration.



These measures, introduced on June 4 and strengthened in late September, aim to control migration flows. Troy A. Miller, acting CBP Commissioner, highlighted the impact of these efforts.



The total number of irregular migrant encounters in November reached 51,190. This figure includes those without CBP One app appointments. It represents an 18% decrease from October's 61,420 encounters.



Border Patrol has also reduced the number of migrants released pending court proceedings. This figure has dropped by 70%, indicating stricter enforcement policies. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ramped up deportation efforts.







In fiscal year 2024, DHS completed over 700,000 deportations and returns. This number surpasses any fiscal year since 2010. Notably, deportations to non-Mexican countries hit a record high.



These statistics reflect a shift in U.S. border management strategies. The Biden administration's policies aim to deter irregular migration. They emphasize stricter enforcement and faster processing of asylum claims.



Critics argue these measures may infringe on asylum seekers' rights. Supporters claim they're necessary for border security. The debate continues as policymakers grapple with complex migration issues.



The sharp decline in detentions raises questions about long-term trends. It's unclear if this drop will persist or if it's a temporary effect of new policies. Future months will reveal the lasting impact of these border control measures.



As the situation evolves, both humanitarian concerns and security issues remain at the forefront. The U.S. continues to balance its border control obligations with international commitments to asylum seekers.



MENAFN26122024007421016031ID1109031597