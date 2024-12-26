UAE Introduces Nationwide Health Insurance For Uninsured Workers

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The United Arab Emirates has unveiled a comprehensive insurance initiative targeting private sector employees and domestic workers lacking coverage. Set to commence on January 1, 2025, this program aims to ensure universal health insurance across all emirates, extending mandatory coverage beyond Abu Dhabi and Dubai to include Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. The of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Security, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, spearheads this initiative. Employers are now obligated to secure the new health insurance policy as a prerequisite for issuing or renewing residency permits. Notably, this mandate excludes employees with work permits issued before January 1, 2024, until their residency permits are due for renewal. His Excellency Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, emphasized the program's significance, stating it reflects the UAE's commitment to extending comprehensive protection to all workers, ensuring access to high-quality healthcare services. The basic health insurance package is competitively priced at AED 320 per year, covering individuals aged 1 to 64. It offers both inpatient and outpatient treatments with minimal co-payments, thereby reducing the financial burden on employers compared to potential treatment expenses for uninsured workers. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the UAE's labor market competitiveness by improving quality of life, protecting rights, and ensuring social and healthcare security. It complements existing programs such as the Worker Protection Programme, Unemployment Insurance Scheme, and the voluntary alternative end-of-service benefits system known as the 'Savings Scheme'.">



MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031566