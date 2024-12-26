Dubai Unveils $5.6 Billion Metro Expansion Contract
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Roads and transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has awarded a landmark $5.6 billion contract for the expansion of the city's metro network. The deal, which was secured by an international consortium, marks a major step toward enhancing Dubai's public transport infrastructure, solidifying the city's status as a leading global metropolis. The multi-billion-dollar contract will focus on the extension of the Red Line, which forms the backbone [...]">
