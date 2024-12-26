IIT Delhi Introduces Six-Month Generative AI Certification

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched a six-month Certificate Programme in Generative AI, commencing on February 15, 2025. This initiative aims to equip professionals with advanced skills in artificial intelligence, focusing on Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT, BERT, and T5. The program is structured to provide a comprehensive understanding of both foundational and advanced AI concepts. It begins with mathematical foundations, including linear algebra and probability theory, and progresses to machine techniques like linear regression, logistic regression, and unsupervised learning methods. Participants will delve into artificial neural networks, covering perceptrons, multilayer networks, and backpropagation. A significant portion of the curriculum is dedicated to Natural Language Processing (NLP). Topics include basic text processing, language modeling, part-of-speech tagging, parsing, and text classification. The program emphasizes practical applications, offering hands-on experience with tools such as Python, NumPy, Pandas, PyTorch, TensorFlow, NLTK, and spaCy. One of the program's highlights is its focus on Generative AI for text. Participants will explore neural language models, including Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN), Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), Gated Recurrent Units (GRU), and the Sequence-to-Sequence (Seq2Seq) model. The curriculum also covers the attention mechanism, self-attention, and transformer architecture, providing insights into pre-trained models like BERT, GPT, and T5. The program addresses advanced topics such as Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) and Vision-Language Models (VLMs). It also emphasizes responsible AI, covering ethical considerations, bias mitigation, and fairness in AI applications. Delivered in a direct-to-device format, the program offers flexibility for working professionals. Live online sessions are scheduled every Sunday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST, totaling 60 hours of instruction. The faculty comprises esteemed professors from IIT Delhi and industry experts, ensuring a blend of academic rigor and practical insights. Eligibility criteria include a graduate or postgraduate degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematical Sciences. While prior coding experience is not mandatory, a background in programming is advantageous. The program fee is ₹1,69,000 plus applicable taxes, with installment options available. The application deadline is December 24, 2024. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate from the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi. To qualify, candidates must maintain a minimum attendance of 70% and achieve at least 50% overall marks. Those scoring below 40% with a minimum of 60% attendance will receive a Certificate of Participation. The program is designed for a diverse audience, including AI/ML professionals seeking to enhance their expertise in Generative AI and LLMs, data scientists and engineers interested in NLP and deep learning frameworks, tech leaders aiming to integrate AI-driven innovations, product managers focusing on AI-powered solutions, academics exploring advanced AI techniques, software developers keen on AI optimization, and AI enthusiasts aspiring to transition into the AI/ML domain. IIT Delhi's initiative comes at a time when Generative AI is reshaping various industries, including art, media, technology, healthcare, finance, and autonomous systems. The program aims to bridge the AI talent gap in India, preparing professionals to leverage AI's creative potential and lead innovation in the field. Professor Tanmoy Chakraborty of IIT Delhi emphasized the transformative potential of Generative AI, stating that it will redefine the future of work. He highlighted the program's role in empowering professionals to not just adapt to this change but to lead it.">



