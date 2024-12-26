AWS Commits $10B To Ohio's Data Center Expansion

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Web Services (AWS) has announced a significant $10 billion in Ohio's data center infrastructure, aimed at transforming the state into a major technological hub by 2030. The move, which aligns with AWS's broader expansion plans in the U.S., will lead to the creation of hundreds of new jobs and bolster the local while enhancing cloud services to meet growing demand. AWS's investment will primarily [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.