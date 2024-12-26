Azerbaijani airplane causes death of 38 individuals close Kazakh town of Aktau

(MENAFN) Minimum 38 individuals died due to an Azerbaijan (AZAL) trip hit close to the Kazakh town of Aktau on Wednesday.



Kazakh Deputy premier Kanat Bozumbayev noted throughout a media summit in Aktau that 38 individuals were killed and 29 other were saved.



Based on a statement by AZAL on Telegram, 62 travelers as well as five team affiliates were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, which hit nearly 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau as it was flying from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan and is on its way to the town of Grozny in the Russian Republic of Chechnya.



The plane later postponed trips between Baku and Grozny as well as other cities in the middle of Baku and the town of Makhachkala, the capital city of the nearby Russian republic of Dagestan.



Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Ministry reported in a statement that 52 of its staff as well as 11 parts of apparatus were remitted to the hit place, where the carrier had been aflame.



It then noted that 150 workers as well as 45 parts of apparatus from Kazakhstan's emergency facilities were included in investigate and saving attempts.

