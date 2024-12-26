Toobit To List KRBS (Mr. Krab) For Spot Trading On December 30, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of KRBS (Mr. Krab) for spot trading, starting December 30, 2024, at 3:00 PM UTC .

About KRBS

Dive into the world of KRBS, based off the loveable character we all know! KRBS is the latest cryptocurrency to hit the digital ocean floor. Inspired by the savvy business crustacean himself, Mr Krab is designed for those who want to navigate the tides of the crypto world with a treasure hunter's spirit.

Key Highlights

– Memecoin: KRBS represents more than just a memecoin, it embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Mr Krab.

– Fun at the Heart of it All: KRBS' MR KRAB game is now available on Telegram

– Decentralisation: KRBS is on the ETH blockchain, is audited by Coinsult, and can be staked for rewards

What Is KRBS?

KRBS is the native token of the Mr. Krab project. Based off the money-grubbing crustacean, the memecoin has a total supply of 20 billion tokens . With a mini-game already launched, KRBS places emphasis on community engagement and celebrates the idea of being financial savvy – even under the sea.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : KRBS/USDT

– Deposit Open : December 30, 2024 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : December 30, 2024, at 3:00 PM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open : December 31, 2024 (UTC)

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

