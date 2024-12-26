(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As Bitcoin flirted with the $100,000 mark, a surprising trend emerged during the 2024 holiday season. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced significant outflows, totaling $1.52 billion over just four days. This unexpected development challenges the narrative of institutional enthusiasm that has driven Bitcoin's price to new heights throughout the year.



BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the exodus, with a record single-day outflow of $188.7 million on Christmas Eve. Other major players like Fidelity and ARK Invest also saw substantial withdrawals. This marks the longest streak of outflows since Donald Trump's re-election earlier in the year.



The timing of these outflows raises questions about market dynamics during the holiday period. Traditionally, the "Santa Claus Rally" brings optimism to financial markets. However, Bitcoin's performance this Christmas tells a different story.







Interestingly, Ethereum ETFs bucked this trend, attracting $53.6 million in inflows on December 24. This divergence hints at shifting investor preferences within the cryptocurrency space.



Despite the recent outflows, Bitcoin ETFs still manage an impressive $107.53 billion in assets. The cryptocurrency's price has shown resilience, trading above $98,000 as of December 26.



Market analysts remain divided on the implications of these outflows. Some view it as a temporary correction, while others see it as a potential sign of waning institutional interest. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether this is a blip or the beginning of a larger trend.



As the crypto market enters 2025, all eyes will be on Bitcoin's next mov . Will it breach the $100,000 barrier, or will these ETF outflows signal a more cautious approach from institutional investors? The answer could shape the cryptocurrency landscape for the year ahead.



Bitcoin's Christmas Surprise: ETF Outflows Shake Market Confidence

MENAFN26122024007421016031ID1109030956