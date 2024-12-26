Azerbaijan Observes National Day Of Mourning For Plane Crash Victims
12/26/2024 3:09:35 AM
Azerbaijan is observing a national day of mourning today in
memory of the lives lost in the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger
plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan. This solemn day was declared
following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
On December 25, an Embraer plane operated by Azerbaijan
Airlines, en route from Baku to Grozny, tragically crashed near
Aktau. Of the 67 people on board, 42 were Azerbaijani citizens, 16
were Russian, 6 were Kazakh, and 3 were Kyrgyz nationals. Initial
reports confirm that 29 individuals survived the crash.
In the wake of the tragedy, President Ilham Aliyev took
immediate action by forming a State Commission headed by Prime
Minister Ali Asadov to thoroughly investigate the causes of the
incident. A high-level Azerbaijani delegation, including the
Minister of Digital Development and Transport, the Minister of
Emergency Situations, the Deputy Prosecutor General, and other
officials traveled to Aktau to conduct on-site investigations.
President Aliyev also demonstrated swift leadership by cutting
short his visit to Russia, where he was attending an informal CIS
summit, to return to Baku. Upon his arrival, he held an urgent
meeting at the airport to address the situation and ensure that all
necessary measures were being taken.
Being shocked and devastated to hear about the crash, world
leaders have also extended their heartfelt condolences to
Azerbaijan and its President Ilham Aliyev following the tragic
crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft operating the
Baku-Grozny flight near the Kazakh city of Aktau.
Today, 12 survivors from the crashed AZAL plane near Aktau,
which was operating the Baku-Grozny route, will be transported to
Azerbaijan.
On this day of mourning, flags across the country are being
flown at half-mast, and moments of silence are observed in honor of
those who lost their lives.
We at Azernews join the nation in
expressing our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones
of the victims. May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may the
survivors find strength during this difficult time!
