Azerbaijan Observes National Day Of Mourning For Plane Crash Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is observing a national day of mourning today in memory of the lives lost in the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan. This solemn day was declared following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

On December 25, an Embraer plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, en route from Baku to Grozny, tragically crashed near Aktau. Of the 67 people on board, 42 were Azerbaijani citizens, 16 were Russian, 6 were Kazakh, and 3 were Kyrgyz nationals. Initial reports confirm that 29 individuals survived the crash.

In the wake of the tragedy, President Ilham Aliyev took immediate action by forming a State Commission headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov to thoroughly investigate the causes of the incident. A high-level Azerbaijani delegation, including the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, the Minister of Emergency Situations, the Deputy Prosecutor General, and other officials traveled to Aktau to conduct on-site investigations.

President Aliyev also demonstrated swift leadership by cutting short his visit to Russia, where he was attending an informal CIS summit, to return to Baku. Upon his arrival, he held an urgent meeting at the airport to address the situation and ensure that all necessary measures were being taken.

Being shocked and devastated to hear about the crash, world leaders have also extended their heartfelt condolences to Azerbaijan and its President Ilham Aliyev following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

Today, 12 survivors from the crashed AZAL plane near Aktau, which was operating the Baku-Grozny route, will be transported to Azerbaijan.

On this day of mourning, flags across the country are being flown at half-mast, and moments of silence are observed in honor of those who lost their lives.

We at Azernews join the nation in expressing our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. May their souls rest in eternal peace, and may the survivors find strength during this difficult time!