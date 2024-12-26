GCC Unified Inmates Week Holds Various Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Interior (MoI)'s Penal and Correctional Institutions Department (PCID) held various activities on the sidelines of the GCC Unified Inmates Week 2024 in Doha.

The activities were held on December 23 and 24 in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.

Among the activities was a game for inmates attended by PCID Director Maj Gen Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed, PCID Assistant Director Colonel Yousef Bilal Al Abdullah, Vice-President of the Qatar Sports Federation Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed bin Hamad Al Thani, Assistant Director of the Search and Follow-up Department Major Omar Khalifa Al Rumaihi and representative of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Ahmed Al Ansari.

Following the high-octane game, the inmates received medals and cups amid a festive atmosphere.

There were also recreational activities where inmates met their families.

Maj Gen Al Sayed said the activities are part of a PCID plan to execute a penal philosophy based on the inmates' psychological and social rehabilitation.

He added the family day highlighted the vital role of the family as a basic component of society and its essential contribution to all rehabilitation programmes.