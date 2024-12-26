Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna Cheer For Team India During Boxing Day Match In Melbourne

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Karishma Tanna are enjoying the Boxing Day test match between India and Australia in Melbourne.

The actress was seen among the humongous crowd of fans at the Melbourne Ground on Thursday. Sonakshi took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared several videos of herself in which she could be seen cheering for team India.

One of the videos posted by the actress also shows her husband Zaheer Iqbal playing cricket with the kids on the ground during the break.

Karishma Tanna also shared pictures from the venue along with her husband Varun Bangera. In one of the pictures, posted by the actress on her feed, she can be seen holding the Indian tri-colour.

India and Australia are locking horns in the Boxing Day test which started on Thursday. The game, 4th in this series, is extremely crucial as it will decide the winner of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as the series is currently tied at 1-1. While India won the first test match making a stellar comeback, Australia, who have been crowned the World Champions in cricket for most number of time, changed gears in the second test, and defeated India.

The third test was washed out by the rains, and was declared a draw as India avoided the follow-on.

With Australia at 300 for 6 wickets (at the time of filing this report), the match seems to be in favour of Australia so far as India hasn't been able to put up a fighting score at the wickets in this series except for the first test match.

However, team India's legendary bowler Jasprit Bumrah managed to get some crucial wickets including the early breakthrough of Travis Head. Travis, who has been troubling India in this series, was made to walk out on a duck by Bumrah in the first innings of the match on Thursday.

4 batsmen from Australia, Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have scored half centuries in the match, making their team sit at a comfortable position.

Team India's batsmen face a monumental task of chasing, particularly because the batting department of the team, despite being the deepest batting line-up in the world, has been an area of concern for the team.