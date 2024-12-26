Ambush In Syria's Tartus Killed 14 Interim Gov't Officers, Wounded 10

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 26 (NNN-SANA) – Fourteen officers from Syria's interim of Interior were killed, and ten others injured, in a“treacherous ambush” in the north-western province of Tartus, yesterday, the interim government's Interior Minister, Mohammed Abdul Rahman, announced.

Cited by local Al-Watan newspaper, the described the attackers as“remnants” of the former government.

The ministry said, the slain officers were carrying out duties aimed at maintaining security and protecting civilians.

No further details were provided.

Following the recent collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria earlier this month, several high-profile incidents have heightened sectarian tensions across the country.

Yesterday, a video circulated, depicting an alleged attack on a shrine, revered by Alawite worshippers in Aleppo, sparked protests and calls for accountability.

Demonstrations also erupted in several predominantly Alawite areas, with community members voicing concerns that the new authorities were not doing enough to protect their religious symbols.

Meanwhile, security officials insisted, such events were isolated and warned that, remnants of the former government might exploit sectarian fault lines, to sow discord.– NNN-SANA