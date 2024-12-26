Church Of Scientology Nashville Invites The Community To Celebrate New Year’S Eve

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 26th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Nashville is thrilled to welcome the community to its annual New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2024. The event, which will take place in the afternoon at the Church's Nashville location, 1130 8th Ave South, offers a unique opportunity to learn about Scientology and its community initiatives and connect with members.







Attendees will experience an afternoon filled with camaraderie, insightful discussions, and an introduction to the principles of Scientology and its impact on the local and global community. The event aims to foster connections and inspire new beginnings as Nashville prepares to ring in the new year.

“The New Year is a time for reflection and renewal,” said Julie Brinker, director of community affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.“We are excited to share our mission, our community outreach efforts, and to welcome everyone to learn more about Scientology in a warm and friendly atmosphere.”

The celebration will feature informative videos, personal stories, and opportunities to engage in meaningful conversations. Guests of all ages are welcome, and the Church looks forward to celebrating the spirit of unity and optimism with the local community.

For more information about the New Year's Eve celebration or to RSVP, please contact ... .

