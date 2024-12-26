PV Sindhu Wedding Reception: Did Former US President Bill Clinton Make A Special Appearance? Here's The Truth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As pictures and videos from PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's“high-profile” wedding reception surfaced, one man stood out -- former US President Bill Clinton.

Social raved about how international bigwigs attended the Hyderabad event as they shared a of“Bill Clinton” entering the reception.

But was Bill Clinton really attending PV Sindhu's event?

No, it was not 78-year-old Bill Clinton. It was rather a case of tongue-in-cheek misidentification.

The person in the viral videos, who was misidentified as the former US President, was actually Tamil actor Ajith Kumar. Dressed in a suit, the 53-year-old was supporting a sharp grey-hair look, leading to the misunderstanding.

A social media user who first identified Ajith as Clinton shared a video of him with the caption:“Former US President Bill Clinton attending PV Sindhu's marriage. Attended by so many High Profile celebrities.”

In a rare public appearance, Ajith was pictured entering the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre alongside his wife, Shalini Ajith, and kids Anoushka and Aadvik.

However, netizens were quick to correct the misunderstanding, as they clarified:“The person in the post is Indian actor Ajith Kumar, not former US president Bill Clinton.”

But not all the users were as direct; some decided to play along, and began a series of sarcastic jokes about the misunderstanding.

“So, Who's accompanying him? Hillary Clinton ? Monika lewinsky?” a user quipped.

A user joked:“Clinton's wife and kids look different!”

“It was Donald Trump. Look again,” another user said.

“He lost some pounds, though,” laughed a user.

Clinton's attendance at PV Sindhu's reception was further dismissed by reports of his hospitalisation. According to media reports, the former US president had developed a fever on December 23, leading to hospitalisation in Washington DC.

PV Sindhu wedding

Star shuttler PV Sindhu's wedding reception was a star-studded affair, with big names like Pushpa star Allu Arjun , Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and more in attendance.

The 29-year-old Hyderabad badminton player, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and silver at the Tokyo Olympics , married entrepreneur Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur on Sunday.

The wedding featured traditional ceremonies and was attended by close family and friends.



