A New Year, A New Beginning LANDMARK Welcomes The Year Of The Snake With Nicolai Bergmann's Flourishing Blooms Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Upon spending HK$40,000 or more

(up to 3 invoices)



Exclusive dining experience for 2 guests (Valued at over HK$2,600)

Amber: Savour modern French finesse at the 2 Michelin-starred and green-starred Amber, featuring a curated four-course lunch menu with a selection of the restaurant's signatures for 2 guests.

Ami: Four-course Tasting Lunch for 2 persons (Monday to Saturday).

Café LANDMARK: Nestled in the heart of Hong Kong, savour the exquisite tea set for 2 guests while embracing the opulent surroundings with effortless elegance. Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong: Legendary Afternoon Tea for 2 guests at Clipper Lounge or Café Causette. Enjoy access to our luxury salon with two complimentary BESPOKE Salon Lounge Passes. This reward is valid until 31 August 2025.

