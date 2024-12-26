Guinness World Records Teams Up With Dubai Marathon To Empower Runners To Make History

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Guinness World Records has joined forces with the Dubai Marathon for a partnership that gives participants an opportunity to break world records while running in the iconic event on January 12, 2025.

The partnership will enable runners across distance categories to try to achieve a new verified record, giving a new feel to one of the region's top annual sporting events.

Runners can set records in a variety of categories such as while wearing costumes for a humanitarian cause, running in a group, or through several other creative ways.

Among the peculiar record ideas shared by Guinness World Records, Dubai Marathon participants can try setting the fastest marathon time while dribbling a football or a basketball; running as a blindfold athlete; running in school uniform or a suit or dressed as a doctor; running while hula hooping or even running with an egg and spoon. There are also record categories for the fastest marathon times run by a mother and daughter and by a father and son.

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records, highlighted the unique benefits of this initiative.

'This partnership with the Dubai Marathon aligns with our mission to inspire communities to embrace sports while offering them an incredible chance to enter the record books,' he said.

'Participants will also have the opportunity to showcase their achievements through our official channels. Registration for record attempts related to the Dubai Marathon is completely free of charge from Guinness World Records. Additionally, participants will enjoy expedited processing and immediate consideration for record approval.'

Dubai Marathon Event Director Peter Connerton added: 'It's a fun initiative that is open to all marathon runners who have already registered to run in the event on January 12. Of course, any attempt to set a record involving fundraising must first obtain written approval from the authorised body as required by UAE laws regarding charitable donations.'

Registration for the Dubai Marathon, the 10km Road Race and the 4km Fun Run can made online only at dubaimarathon.

The 2025 Dubai Marathon is supported by the Dubai Sports Council, adidas, the Channel 4 Radio Network, Xiaomi, ITP Media Group, Bisleri Water, Dubai RTA, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality.

DUBAI MARATHON JOINS FORCES WITH XIAOMI FOR 2025

The Dubai Marathon is proud to announce Xiaomi as an official partner for the 2025 event in a move that highlights Xiaomi's ongoing commitment to promoting sports, innovation, and a healthy lifestyle.

The collaboration brings together a global leader in smart technology and one of the most prestigious marathons in the world, which will be staged for the 24th time on Sunday, January 12.

One of the Middle East's most recognised events and an iconic race attracting participants from around the world, the Dubai Marathon offers a unique platform for athletes, enthusiasts, and spectators.

And the involvement of Xiaomi – a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company - reflects the brand's dedication to enhancing the marathon experience through innovation, creating a smarter, healthier world for all.

'We are thrilled to welcome Xiaomi as an official partner for 2025,' said Dubai Marathon Event Director Peter Connerton. 'This collaboration combines the spirit of athleticism with Xiaomi's passion for innovation, perfectly complementing our goal to inspire and motivate runners of all levels.'

The partnership is expected to further elevate the event's status as one of the region's premier marathon races and the fastest race of its kind in the Middle East. With Xiaomi's support, the marathon is set to deliver an engaging, memorable experience for participants and fans across the Middle East and around the world.

