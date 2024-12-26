PAHO Urges Protection Of Medical Facilities And Services In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

In 2024, the Organization delivered more than 38 tons of medical supplies and facilitated mobile clinics, in addition to supporting monitoring and water and sanitation activities to prevent cholera outbreaks.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, (PAHO) – As violence continues to escalate across Haiti, the Pan American Organization (PAHO) is calling for the urgent protection of medical facilities and health services. With armed groups targeting healthcare centers, the country's already fragile healthcare system is under unprecedented strain, severely affecting access to essential medical care.

The situation in Haiti has become increasingly dire, with over 700,000 people displaced due to violence. In December, the Bernard Mevs Hospital in Port-au-Prince was partially destroyed, further exacerbating the already limited healthcare capacity.

“The attack on Bernard Mevs Hospital is a tragic blow to Haiti's already fragile healthcare system. I am deeply concerned about the escalating violence and stand in solidarity with Haiti's health community,” PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa said.“Protecting healthcare facilities, patients, health workers, equipment, and medical activities is essential.”

Prior to this, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a key humanitarian partner, suspended operations in the capital for three weeks. The last remaining public hospital in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area capable of handling a surge of mass casualties, Hôpital Universitaire La Paix, is operating under immense pressure as it struggles to manage a growing number of patients amidst a volatile environment.

International humanitarian law mandates the protection of healthcare workers, facilities, and services during conflicts, ensuring that medical care remains accessible to all, regardless of their affiliations. The rising attacks on hospitals and healthcare personnel highlight the urgent need for these laws to be upheld to safeguard the lives of both patients and health workers.

Amidst the violence, PAHO is working closely with Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) and other humanitarian partners to provide support. In 2024, PAHO delivered more than 38 tons of essential medicines and medical supplies to support the continuity of services in operational health facilities and facilitated the mobilization of MSPP mobile clinics, which have provided over 9,000 consultations in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) sites.

In addition to the ongoing violence, Haiti experienced a resurgence of cholera in October 2022, which spread across the country. Although suspected cholera cases have declined nationwide, localized outbreaks continue to be reported, particularly in IDP sites, where crowded conditions facilitate the spread of the disease. The MSPP, in collaboration with PAHO, remains vigilant, maintaining proactive surveillance to prevent further outbreaks of the disease, particularly in IDP sites. PAHO has also supported water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities to prevent the spread of cholera.

PAHO has been instrumental in supporting Hôpital Universitaire La Paix, enabling the hospital to treat, free of charge, over 21,000 patients in its emergency services since the beginning of 2024. Essential medicines and materials provided by PAHO have also allowed the hospital to offer free care to vulnerable populations, including pregnant women and IDPs. This support has also enabled the hospital and other supported health facilities to perform C-sections at reduced costs, ensuring essential care for those in need.

The Pan American Health Organization continues to support Haiti's health infrastructure through the provision of essential medicines, training for health workers, and facilitating the continued operation of critical health services, particularly in the most affected areas.

