Pakistani Army Kills 13 Militants In Country's Northwest
12/25/2024 2:00:21 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Islamabad: The Pakistani army announced today the killing of 13 militants in a security operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwest of the country.
The Pakistani army said in a statement, that the security forces carried out a security operation based on intelligence reports, targeting militants in the Sararogha area of the province.
It said that the security forces were able to kill 13 militants during the operation, noting that they were involved in many attacks targeting security forces and civilians in the region.
The unstable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province witnesses attacks from time to time on government institutions, security and military points, public transportation, and exchanges of fire between militants and army and security forces.
