Wishing All Utahns A Very Merry Christmas

December 25, 2024

From AG Reyes and the entire AGO, we wish everyone in our great state a very Merry Christmas, and a happy holiday season!

Christmas is a fantastic time of year to celebrate, reflect, and help those in need. Christmas in Utah is particularly special. The bonds of family and community that are so important to our great state are only strengthened by holiday cheer.

Wherever you may be, we hope you are making memories and cherishing time with those closest to you. The Utah Attorney General's Office will continue to stay vigilant throughout this season, ensuring Utahns a truly happy holiday.

Merry Christmas!

