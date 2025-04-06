403
Turkish Coast Guard Rescues 25 People from Drifting Boat
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Coast Guard teams successfully saved 25 irregular migrants from a rubber boat that was drifting off the coast of Kas, a popular resort in the southern Antalya district.
The boat had suffered an engine malfunction, leading to its disorientation. Tragically, one body was recovered from the incident.
The Turkish Coast Guard Command issued a statement explaining that a distress signal was received from the vessel, prompting an immediate and coordinated response.
Among the migrants were 13 children, all of whom were safely rescued from the Mediterranean Sea.
In addition, authorities confirmed the arrest of a person suspected of being involved in human trafficking related to the case. An investigation is currently underway.
