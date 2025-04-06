403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greenland’s Premier instructs Trump to back off
(MENAFN) Greenland's newly elected Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has strongly rejected US President Donald Trump's recent comments claiming the island for the United States. Trump had told NBC News over the weekend that the US would "100% get" Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, and hinted that this could happen without military force. However, he also warned that no options were off the table.
In response, Nielsen called on Greenland’s people to stand united and assert their right to self-determination. In a Facebook post, he emphasized that Greenland would not be controlled by any other nation and that its future is in the hands of its own people. He urged a peaceful, dignified, and clear response to Trump's remarks, reinforcing that Greenland's autonomy is non-negotiable.
Nielsen, who was elected as the leader of the Demokraatit party earlier this month, has campaigned on protecting Greenland's independence, reducing reliance on Denmark, and fostering international investment without compromising local control. Tensions have escalated following a recent visit by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who criticized Denmark’s handling of Greenland and suggested that the island would be better off under the US's security umbrella.
Trump had previously floated the idea of acquiring Greenland in 2019, describing it as a strategic asset due to its location and natural resources. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently pointed out that US ambitions to annex the island date back to the 1860s and should not be dismissed.
In response, Nielsen called on Greenland’s people to stand united and assert their right to self-determination. In a Facebook post, he emphasized that Greenland would not be controlled by any other nation and that its future is in the hands of its own people. He urged a peaceful, dignified, and clear response to Trump's remarks, reinforcing that Greenland's autonomy is non-negotiable.
Nielsen, who was elected as the leader of the Demokraatit party earlier this month, has campaigned on protecting Greenland's independence, reducing reliance on Denmark, and fostering international investment without compromising local control. Tensions have escalated following a recent visit by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who criticized Denmark’s handling of Greenland and suggested that the island would be better off under the US's security umbrella.
Trump had previously floated the idea of acquiring Greenland in 2019, describing it as a strategic asset due to its location and natural resources. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently pointed out that US ambitions to annex the island date back to the 1860s and should not be dismissed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment