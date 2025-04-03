Unhealthy Eating Contributes To Swiss Illness

Français fr La Confédération veut une alimentation saine et durable pour tous Original Read more: La Confédération veut une alimentation saine et durable pour tou

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In Switzerland, 2.2 million people are affected by non-communicable diseases, partly because people are not eating a balanced diet, according to the Federal Office for Food Safety (OSAV). This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 12:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A balanced diet, sufficient physical activity and a healthy weight go a long way towards preventing illnesses such as diabetes, according to the OSAV. People eat too many sweets, salty snacks and fats, and not enough fruit, vegetables and legumes.

+ The Swiss have to eat less meat by 2050. Here's how.

This has consequences: 15% of children and adolescents and 43% of adults in Switzerland are overweight or obese. The way we eat also has an impact on the environment, not least because of food waste: in Switzerland, this amounts to 2.8 million tonnes a year.

The OSAV has taken these figures into account in its Swiss Nutrition Strategy 2025-2032, which focuses on health promotion and sustainability. The strategy aims to increase the population's knowledge of nutrition, improve the supply of healthy foods and encourage research into food and foodstuffs.

Political and economic circles, the administration and private institutions are all involved. To implement the strategy, the OSAV intends to draw up an action plan with quantifiable measures and targets by the end of 2025.

More More From Aromat to absinthe: this is the taste of Switzerland

This content was published on Feb 17, 2025 Epiphany cake, Emmental cheese, or cervelat: Switzerland's culinary heritage is as diverse as its landscapes.

Read more: From Aromat to absinthe: this is the taste of Switzerlan